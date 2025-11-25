Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chrisean Rock Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Chrisean Jr. Was Never Born

Chrisean Rock Wish I Never Had Jr. ... Blueface & His Mama Are Pure Evil!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
chrisean-blueface-Karlissa-getty-ig-1
Getty Composite

Chrisean Rock is regretting ever pushing her son with Blueface out the womb ... all because she thinks her ex and his family are the definition of EVIL!!!

The embattled reality star spilled her guts during a candid conversation on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast, where she admitted she often hates having so much evil around her son -- thanks to Blueface's side.

013124_karlissa_saffold_kal_v2
GET OUT OF OUR LIVES!!!
TMZ.com

Chrisean especially called out BF's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, who hasn't had any heartfelt feelings for her all the same!!!

111925_blueface_hazel_e_karlissa_saffold_harvey_kal
ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY???
TMZ.com

Blueface hasn't gone tit for tat with Chrisean in a while... he's been busy with his new GF, Hazel-E, which his mother actually approves of!!!

Related articles