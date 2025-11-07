Blueface and Hazel-E Get Handsy in Club After His Prison Release

Play video content

Blueface just may have found his new GF after all ... in the arms of Hazel-E, judging from their steamy, intimate party encounter!

The two artists/reality stars were spotted at well-known celebrity hotspot MEMEHOUSE Productions -- the same place Justin Bieber plays basketball -- vibing to the music and clearly feeling each other's vibes too.

Blueface is leaning into Hazel here ... wrapping her up in hugs and whispering in her ear -- sans shirt, just BTW.

Hazel's giggly in this clip ... Blue clearly wants to see her bust down, and she's picking it up and breaking it down for him!!!

Their rendezvous came just hours after Blue called out Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean, and Angela for being disloyal partners.