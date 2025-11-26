Blueface & Hazel-E Break Up, She Calls New Side Piece 'Trailer Trash'

Play video content Instagram/@hazelebaby

Life comes at you fast ... but not faster than Blueface and Hazel-E's romance -- which has gone kaput in just a couple of weeks!!!

Wednesday night, Thanksgiving plans were changed when Blueface popped out with a new girl named Akira Williams and took her to his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. ... where they had sucky-face for dessert!!!

Hazel-E labeled Akira "trailer park trash" before turning her fury toward Blueface, who she claims has been super disrespectful to her during the past 48 hours.

She and Blueface's mom had just settled their differences ... and Hazel told her followers that Karlissa dubbed her son's house "a homeless shelter" due to all the OF models he lets sleep over!!!

Hazel told Blueface she was the reason for his post-prison glow-up -- which included appearing in his "Baby Girl" music video to give it a viral spark.