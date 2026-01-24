Jason Luv KO's Adam22 During Miami Boxing Match

Jason Luv absolutely demolished Adam22 during their Friday night match in Miami -- and it didn’t even last 2 minutes!

Jason Luv defeats Adam22 by TKO in the first round of their boxing match



Check out the video ... Luv looks fierce and ready to fight his nemesis, throwing some punches at Adam as he cowered low, shielding his head and looking like he was on the brink of defeat. He didn't put on any poker face ... because he was KO'd within 72 seconds!

The matchup didn't come close to the drama between these two -- Adam is married to adult star Lena The Plug, who filmed a saucy scene with Luv a few years back, just months after she married Adam.

TMZ Sports caught up with Luv earlier this month, and he rubbed the hookup in Adam's face ... telling us the podcaster is only fighting him 'cause he needed to prove his manhood. Meanwhile, Adam said he was training hard before the big match ... and was sure he could knock Luv on his ass.

Clearly, that plan didn't work out for Adam ... but his wife was there supporting him after his defeat, baring her behind while jumping into his arms in the ring and laying a fat one on him.