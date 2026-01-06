Wack 100 Says Adin Ross Donating $100K to Black Businesses After Doechii Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

Wack 100 inadvertently found himself to be the best peacemaker this side of John Cena regarding the whole Adin Ross vs. Doechii situation.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wack out in L.A. on Tuesday as he cheered on his boy, Adam22 -- ahead of his boxing match with Jason Luv -- and got him to break down how he got involved ... after receiving a call from Top Dawg Entertainment boss, Anthony Tiffith.

Wack100 tells Adam22 that when Adin Ross called him about his beef with Glasses Malone, he had no idea why they were getting into it . However, after important people reached out to him, he had to tell Adin to chill out on Doechii. pic.twitter.com/oXs0pTmrKg — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) January 4, 2026 @chatnigga101

Adin fired off the rails with obscenities towards Doechii after assuming he was being mentioned in her new song, and Wack -- who's cool with Adin -- mediated the situation with TDE and got the streamer to chill.

Play video content TMZ.com

Wack says Team TDE are businessmen -- not gangstas -- and advised Adin not to respond to any of the rappers, such as JasonMartin, clipping at his heels.

Furthermore, Wack says Adin just filled out paperwork to donate $100K to small, Black-owned businesses in the ghetto -- not to save face ... it was already in his heart!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Wack is quite the businessman himself and also gave us an update on his two rap star clients, The Game and Blueface.

Wack's been labeled as The Game's "former manager" as of late, but explains they're still very much locked in ... Game's no rookie act and knows how to handle things himself these days.