Wack 100 Says Adin Ross Donating $100K to Black Businesses After Doechii Beef

By TMZ Staff
Published
Wack 100 inadvertently found himself to be the best peacemaker this side of John Cena regarding the whole Adin Ross vs. Doechii situation.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wack out in L.A. on Tuesday as he cheered on his boy, Adam22 -- ahead of his boxing match with Jason Luv -- and got him to break down how he got involved ... after receiving a call from Top Dawg Entertainment boss, Anthony Tiffith.

Adin fired off the rails with obscenities towards Doechii after assuming he was being mentioned in her new song, and Wack -- who's cool with Adin -- mediated the situation with TDE and got the streamer to chill.

Wack says Team TDE are businessmen -- not gangstas -- and advised Adin not to respond to any of the rappers, such as JasonMartin, clipping at his heels.

Furthermore, Wack says Adin just filled out paperwork to donate $100K to small, Black-owned businesses in the ghetto -- not to save face ... it was already in his heart!!!

Wack is quite the businessman himself and also gave us an update on his two rap star clients, The Game and Blueface.

Wack's been labeled as The Game's "former manager" as of late, but explains they're still very much locked in ... Game's no rookie act and knows how to handle things himself these days.

As for Blueface, he's prepping for his next boxing match and reigniting the project he had with DDG before he went to prison.

