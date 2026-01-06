JasonMartin Says Adin Ross Disrespecting Doechii Stops in 2026

Play video content TMZ.com

JasonMartin is putting his foot down after hearing Adin Ross call Doechii a "bitch" one too many times ... the culture's not going for it in 2026!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with JM in L.A. this week, and he says Adin being aggressively addressed is vital to preventing outsiders of Black culture from toeing the line in the future.

Adin Ross is lying about Doechii and one of the biggest Twitter Accounts is behind it… pic.twitter.com/VoAwGJefyV — Mike Tee (@ItsMikeTee) January 5, 2026 @ItsMikeTee

Adin maintains Doechii targeted him on her new track, "Girl, Get Up," when she blasted people labeling her "an industry plant" ... and blamed Complex magazine for helping fuel the fire.

Joe Budden, Glasses Malone, Wack 100, and Top Dawg Entertainment execs have all chimed in on Adin's comments, and Jason says it's bigger than internet tough talk ... and won't allow Adin to hide behind religion or freedom of speech to drag Black women.

Adin went on to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Cuff Em on an anti-Lil Tjay and Doechii song, but has since said he'll stay out of the beef; his chat doesn't matter to him, and it's not that deep to him.