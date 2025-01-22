Doechii Honored to Represent Women in Rap at Grammys, Looks Forward to Big Year

Play video content TMZ.com

Doechii is hard at work rehearsing for an upcoming gig ... quite possibly for music's biggest night in a couple weeks, where she's vying for some of the top honors.

We ran into the Florida rapper outside a Los Angeles stage space Wednesday and asked her about her Grammy nominations -- she's been nominated in 3 categories, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

As the only female in the hip hop category, she's aware she's representing women in rap this year ... and she's honored, and excited about it.

She told us she's been rehearsing for the "biggest night of television" ... and when asked if she's going to perform, she was coy, saying, "Maybe, maybe not ... allegedly."

If Doechii pulls any wins on Feb 2, she tells us she'll speak from the heart -- the "Denial Is a River" rapper says she doesn't know what she's going to say ... and she's not preparing a speech either.

As for the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles this month, destroying huge areas of the city, displacing thousands of people, and killing at least 27, she says it's heartwarming how the city has come together ... and she loves the support people have for each other in the wake of the tragedy.

Watch the video ... Doechii tells us what she has in store for 2025.