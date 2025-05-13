Adin Ross Goes Nuclear on Doechii in Twitch Stream Rant

Play video content

Adin Ross was so disgusted by Doechii's Met Gala meltdown that he's resorted to thrashing the "Swamp Princess" on his livestream feed!!!

A commenter triggered Adin into a "Doechii" rant and he went from zero to 60 with the curses, labeling the TDE rapper an "entitled, unintelligent, piece of sh*t" ... and pretty much a talentless hack.

Doechii downplayed the criticism she got after she was recorded being highly demanding of her staff to give her more umbrellas ... so she wouldn't spoil her Met Gala look before the red carpet.

Adin claims she has has no business stepping in the same studio with real superstars ... a nod to the official "Timeless (Remix)" Doechii was just featured on alongside The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

These internet guys are really going far. It’s a difference between entertainment and being disrespectful. I understand it’s certain ppls brands to say the things they say, but it’s going to go some where else. Eventually everyone will see each other. No threats, let’s just keep… — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 13, 2025 @iamstillpunch