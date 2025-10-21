Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Doechii Flashes Lingerie-Clad Booty in Fall Down Slide While Performing in NYC

Doechii Slip 'n' Slide ... Booty Wide!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Doechii

Doechii went for a wild ride -- actually more like a crash-landing -- down a slide ... lingerie and zero grace included!

Catch the clip -- Doechii was belting out "Denial Is a River" at her Madison Square Garden show Monday when she strutted up to the slide on stage ... but her graceful ride down went sideways when her heel snagged.

It’s comedy gold ... she flips onto her belly mid-slide, with her lingerie-clad booty stealing the spotlight.

Doechii

Stuff like this is par for the course with live concerts ... and Doechii didn’t miss a beat. Total good sport, and she laughed it off and kept the show rolling.

Doechii

But gotta say, she’s lucky that slide was short ... 'cause if it was any longer, that booty-flash tumble would’ve been a whole Broadway act!

Related articles