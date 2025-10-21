Doechii Flashes Lingerie-Clad Booty in Fall Down Slide While Performing in NYC

Doechii went for a wild ride -- actually more like a crash-landing -- down a slide ... lingerie and zero grace included!

Catch the clip -- Doechii was belting out "Denial Is a River" at her Madison Square Garden show Monday when she strutted up to the slide on stage ... but her graceful ride down went sideways when her heel snagged.

🚨| Doechii flops down the slide during her show in NYC, sliding faster than her Spotify Monthly Listeners, which plummeted by 30M! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9WIIw57o8q — FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) October 21, 2025 @FemaleRapLIVE

It’s comedy gold ... she flips onto her belly mid-slide, with her lingerie-clad booty stealing the spotlight.

Stuff like this is par for the course with live concerts ... and Doechii didn’t miss a beat. Total good sport, and she laughed it off and kept the show rolling.