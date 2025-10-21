Doechii Flashes Lingerie-Clad Booty in Fall Down Slide While Performing in NYC
Doechii Slip 'n' Slide ... Booty Wide!!!
Doechii went for a wild ride -- actually more like a crash-landing -- down a slide ... lingerie and zero grace included!
Catch the clip -- Doechii was belting out "Denial Is a River" at her Madison Square Garden show Monday when she strutted up to the slide on stage ... but her graceful ride down went sideways when her heel snagged.
🚨| Doechii flops down the slide during her show in NYC, sliding faster than her Spotify Monthly Listeners, which plummeted by 30M! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9WIIw57o8q— FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) October 21, 2025 @FemaleRapLIVE
It’s comedy gold ... she flips onto her belly mid-slide, with her lingerie-clad booty stealing the spotlight.
Stuff like this is par for the course with live concerts ... and Doechii didn’t miss a beat. Total good sport, and she laughed it off and kept the show rolling.
But gotta say, she’s lucky that slide was short ... 'cause if it was any longer, that booty-flash tumble would’ve been a whole Broadway act!