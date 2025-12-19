Adin Ross Addresses Puka Nacua Stream, Vows To Pay Potential Fines

Play video content

Adin Ross is speaking out on the backlash Puka Nacua faced after his controversial stream appearance ... saying the idea to do what many considered an antisemitic dance was all his -- and he's allowed to make those jokes because he's Jewish.

Ross spoke about the matter outside the UFC headquarters on Thursday night ... in an attempt to take the heat off the Rams superstar, who apologized earlier in the day for his actions.

"To all the people on Twitter going at Puka, I did that," Ross said. "I'm Jewish, you know. It's the same way that my Mexican brother here will crack Mexican jokes, I can stereotype a dude, do my own Jewish sh*t."

He then went on to call the people out who were going at him for making the offensive dance ... saying how unlike them -- he "takes a stand for human rights."

"What's going on in Gaza for example, I take a stand for that type of stuff," he said. "You people can't do that. You're funded by all these companies, and it's sad. You're all sellouts for a reason."

Later in his stream, after the Rams lost in overtime to the Seahawks, Ross reacted to Nacua's postgame press conference, saying that if the receiver gets slapped with any fines ... he will handle them.

Adin Ross claims he's ready to pay any fines Puka Nacua receives for the comments he made to the referee's on his stream pic.twitter.com/5HywlAWaQK — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) December 19, 2025 @AdinUpdatess

"I will pay his fine proudly and gladly," Ross said.

Puka has been feeling the heat since his appearance on the stream, including from Rep. Eric Swalwell. When he faced the media for the first time since everything went down ... he regretted causing issues within the team.

"I don't want to be a distraction in any week, especially a short week," he said.