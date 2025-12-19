Puka Nacua Posts Tweet Ripping Refs After Loss, Deletes, 'Just A Moment of Frustration'

Another day, and Puka Nucua is back in hot water ... this time after taking a shot at the referees on social media after the Rams' 38-37 loss on Thursday Night Football, only to quickly delete the post!

The Rams' star receiver -- who had a huge game on the field -- posted the message on X just a few minutes after his Rams squad lost to the Seahawks on a two-point conversion in overtime, which didn't come without controversy thanks to a ruling on the play that resulted in points for Seattle.

"Can you say I was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol." Puka wrote, referencing something he recently said during his stream with Aiden Ross, where he accused refs of making calls simply to get some TV airtime.

Fans attempted to help Nacua after he hit send, pleading with him to take the post down ... "Delete before you get fined!"

While Puka didn't specify he was referring to the two-point conversion controversy, it seems likely that was the play that irked him.

Nacua ultimately took the advice of fans who told him to remove the post (we'll see if he avoids the fine), and he explained why he said what he said.

"Just a moment of frustration," Nacua said.

Play video content Los Angeles Rams

"Just the opportunities that we didn't take advantage of. Some of the moments that we put in the officials' hands that I just felt like we could have executed to not put ourselves in those situations."

The media also asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about the since-deleted post during his post-game media sesh, and it was obvious he wasn't yet in the know.

"I can't answer questions about something that I'm not aware of," McVay said. "I have to have more information before I answer any of those kinds of questions."

Play video content Los Angeles Rams

Of course, the ref controversy comes after Nacua was accused of imitating an anti-Semitic dance during the Ross and N3on stream, which he apologized for, saying he had no idea he was doing anything wrong.