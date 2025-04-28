Puka Nacua's Brother Slaps Fan at UFL Game, Police Investigating

Puka Nacua's brother, Samson Nacua, has more than just the UFL investigation to worry about after he slapped a fan at Saturday's game -- St. Louis Police tell TMZ Sports they are currently looking into the matter.

A spokesperson says the department is aware of the video from the St. Louis Battlehawks game on Saturday ... which shows Samson, who plays for the Michigan Panthers, slapping a fan at The Dome at America's Center.

Michigan Panther’s Samson Nacua (Puka Nacua’s brother) smacks a Battlehawks fan at the end of the game on Saturday.



The @TheUFL cant let this go unpunished. Bush league move towards the best fans in the league and the only reason it’s still alive. pic.twitter.com/2yYG0eG1Us — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 27, 2025 @twelcher15

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and we are working to obtain video from The Dome at America's Center that may have captured what led up to the encounter," the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The development comes after UFL's announcement on Sunday that it is also investigating the matter itself.

While details surrounding the encounter remain unclear, Samson seemingly got in a heated exchange with a fan leaning over the rail and ultimately slapped him after the Panthers lost to the Battlehawks, 32-27.

Before joining the Panthers and the UFL, Samson spent time on the Saints and Colts. Samson played his college ball at the University of Utah from 2016 to 2020, before playing a year alongside Puka at BYU in 2021.

He finished Saturday's game with three catches for 46 yards.