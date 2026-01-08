Adam22 Vows To Knock Out Jason Luv In Boxing Match, Throws Punches In Training

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam22 is training non-stop ahead of a boxing match with his ultimate nemesis, Jason Luv ... telling TMZ Sports he's looking to end the night with a knockout victory!!

The popular podcaster is going up against the adult film star on Jan. 23 for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions ... and there's legit bad blood, considering Luv famously filmed a sex tape with Adam's wife, Lena the Plug, a few years ago.

It's been a rocky relationship between the two ever since the viral moment ... but they now have a chance to end things once and for all in the ring.

We caught up with Adam at one of his workouts at Kaminsky Boxing in Tarzana this week ... and he feels confident in his abilities -- even though he's more of an MMA fan.

Our cameras were rolling as he hit the mitts ... and his trainer praised his "crazy" reach, which could be a problem for Mr. Luv.

Adam told us he's doing the fight for his wife ... and every "bag" he gets is one step closer to retiring her for good.

The "No Jumper" host also addressed the "cuck" label -- let's just say he's embracing it all ... and a win on Jan. 23 will be a win for all.

"I'm standing on business for the cucks."

As for whether he'd take a rapper in the ring next, Adam has a name in mind.

It's interesting -- we asked Adam a while ago if he'd ever box Jason Luv, but he said it wasn't worth his time since his family was making so much money off their adult ventures.