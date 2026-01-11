Jason Luv Says Adam22 'Trying To Regain His Manhood' In Boxing Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jason Luv is weeks away from making his boxing debut against his rival, Adam22 ... and he tells TMZ Sports the real reason why the popular podcaster is fighting him is 'cause he needs his manhood back!!

We chopped it up with Luv as he prepares for his showdown with Adam ... and he tells us there is nothing fake about the hard feelings between the two heading into their match.

"It's a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things," Jason said. "So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away."

For those unaware, Luv did, in fact, hook up with Lena The Plug ... and there's video proof, as it was a, uhh, business opportunity.

In terms of what we will see in this fight, the 40-year-old expects Adam to play the cardio game to tire him out. Luv claims that won't work ... as he's been "making myself regurgitate to the point of exhaustion" in his sweat sessions.

"He can run if you want, but I will catch him, and he will be laying out on that mat at the end."

We also asked the adult film star if it goes his way later this month ... could we see him attempt to make boxing a more full-time gig?

"I don't foresee me doing it again," Jason said.

"I'm a busy man, but I can tell you this fun. I will get the itch, but I'll try to scratch it at home versus in the ring."