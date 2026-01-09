Antonio Brown, Facing Attempted Murder Charge, Allowed To Travel Across Florida

Antonio Brown will soon be able to leave the confines of Miami and travel across Florida -- if only for a few days -- after a judge approved the former NFL star's request to traverse the Sunshine State for business.

Brown's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, filed a motion on Monday, seeking the court's permission to allow Brown to make the four-hour, roughly 280-mile drive from the southeastern tip of the peninsula to the west coast of the state for six days.

"During this period, Mr. Brown has several scheduled work-related meetings and business engagements with Energetic Exotic, Florida's premier exotic and luxury car rental company," Eiglarsh wrote, according to court documents. "In addition, he has multiple prearranged music studio sessions."

On Friday, Eiglarsh told TMZ Sports that Judge Tinkler Mendez granted their motion, despite objections from prosecutors.

While it's for business, it'll likely be a nice little escape for Brown, who was placed on house arrest, albeit the most lax form, in November during a court appearance ... stemming from a second-degree attempted murder charge.

AB was extradited from the United Arab Emirates late last year, after a warrant for his arrest was issued ... all stemming from Brown's alleged actions at an Adin Ross boxing event in May, where he's accused of trying to murder a former friend, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.