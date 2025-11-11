Antonio Brown Arrives Back In Miami To Face Attempted Murder Charge, Takes New Mug Shot

Antonio Brown is officially back in the Sunshine State ... the former NFL star was captured walking off a jet in Miami as he prepares to go on trial for attempted murder.

AB was seen arriving back in Florida hours after his plane touched down ... a few hours after he left the Essex County Jail in New Jersey, days after he told a judge he wouldn't fight extradition back to Florida. Brown was initially taken into custody last week in Dubai.

SLATER SCOOP: Former NFL star Antonio Brown has arrived in Miami to face an attempted murder charge. pic.twitter.com/4Zcosy8Ghj — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 11, 2025 @AndySlater

In the video, captured by Andy Slater, 37-year-old Brown is wearing a blue jacket while being escorted down the jet bridge stairs to the tarmac.

Not long after, AB was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, a Miami-Dade Corrections facility ... where he posed for a new mugshot.

Brown's attorney -- Mark Eiglarsh -- told TMZ Sports Monday that he had already filed a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

We're told Brown will likely go before a Florida judge for the first time on Wednesday ... where bond could be set.

Of course, Brown's charge stems from an Adin Ross boxing event in May, where former friend Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu alleged Brown snapped at him during the influencer boxing event, before ultimately trying to shoot him with a handgun.

Antonio is adamant he was simply trying to protect himself, which his attorney echoed.