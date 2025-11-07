Antonio Brown Appears In Court Before NJ Judge On Attempted Murder Charge
Antonio Brown Appears In NJ Court ... For Attempted Murder W/ Deadly Weapon Charge
Antonio Brown stood before a judge in New Jersey on Friday morning -- his first appearance in his attempted murder case -- where the former NFL superstar agreed to be transferred to Florida, where he'll fight the felony charge.
Officials for the Essex County Prosecutors' Office tell TMZ Sports that 37-year-old Brown appeared before Judge Barry earlier today and "executed a waiver of extradition," meaning he won't fight being shipped to Miami, the location of the incident that led to the charge.
We're told AB will be held in the Essex County Jail until officials from Florida can come pick him up.
Brown is accused of trying to shoot and kill a man named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu at an Adin Ross charity boxing event in mid-May ... an incident that was partially captured on video.
Antonio was seen grabbing a gun and running with the weapon.
After speaking with law enforcement the night of the event, Brown, who claimed self-defense, was allowed to leave.
In June, an arrest warrant was issued for Brown, who wasn't in the country.
Earlier this week, Brown was extradited from Dubai and back to the United States.