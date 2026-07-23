Lena The Plug: Mystery Man Who Filed Fake Divorce Serves Adam22

The person who filed divorce docs claiming to be Lena the Plug apparently isn't done trying to move the case forward … despite Lena stating publicly she wasn't leaving Adam22.

On Tuesday, court docs were filed by the person claiming to be Lena. The filing, obtained by TMZ, shows a process server delivered a bunch of court docs to Adam22 on July 15 at his $3 million mansion in Studio City, CA.

Adam22 confirms to TMZ he was served with legal papers. He says he wants the police or FBI to intervene in the matter, but hasn't heard back from any agency.

As TMZ first reported, on June 3, a divorce petition was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, which claimed Lena was asking for a divorce from Adam22.

Lena says she's not the one who filed, though.

The petition stated Lena was asking for primary custody of the 5-year-old she shares with Adam22. The filing also alleged Lena was asking for support, claiming Adam22 only gives her $3K per month to live on.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

The real Lena told TMZ the divorce was not filed by her.

She said she believed it was done by a mystery man who she thinks may be getting catfished by someone pretending to be her.

Lena believes the alleged catfish is telling the man that she is in danger and needs help escaping from Adam22 ... which Lena claims is all nonsense.