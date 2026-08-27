Lena The Plug Fake Divorce Drama With Adam22 Thrown Out

Lena The Plug and Adam22's fake divorce was finally thrown out of court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the OnlyFans model filed docs asking to dismiss the case, and the clerk did just that on August 26. Lena believes the divorce was filed by a man who is being catfished by another party pretending to be her.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

She told TMZ she thinks the man who filed the divorce docs believes she is in danger and being harmed by Adam22. She even gave us her side of things on "TMZ Live" back in June.