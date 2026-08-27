'GMA' Anchor Michael Strahan Welcomes Baby Girl

Michael Strahan quietly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with longtime girlfriend Kayla Quick ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Good Morning America" anchor and Kayla became parents together in 2026, adding another daughter to Michael's growing family.

Michael and Kayla began dating in 2015 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since. While there have recently been reports that the couple had gone their separate ways, they were together for more than a decade.

The baby is Michael's fifth child. The former NFL star is already a dad to daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr., plus twin daughters Sophia and Isabella.

Play video content Video: Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Is Cancer-Free! YouTube / @Isabella Strahan

As TMZ previously reported, Isabella was diagnosed in 2023 with medulloblastoma, a tumor in the cerebellum. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and was cancer-free by early 2025, though she continues to get regular scans to monitor her health.

We reached out to a rep for Michael, who had no comment.