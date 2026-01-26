Michael Strahan Cracks Up At Terry Bradshaw's On-Air Fumble

Play video content FOX Sports

Terry Bradshaw had a ton of nice things to say about Sam Darnold during the NFC Championship -- only issue?? His coworkers were talking about an entirely different game.

The whoopsie happened at halftime of the Seattle Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday ... when the Fox desk took a moment to address the earlier matchup in the day -- the AFC title game, which the New England Patriots won over the Denver Broncos to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

The broadcast cut to a postgame interview with Pats defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who secured the 10-7 victory with a late interception ... and when it returned to the guys at Lumen Field, Terry went right into his thoughts on the current showdown.

"You know what? Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half. Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for Seattle, I think he said, 'Oh, I can trust him with the football today.'"

"Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle."

There was a painful silence for a few seconds ... before Strahan broke it with a laugh and alerted Bradshaw they were focusing on the other game.

The New York Giants legend got things back on track ... but Bradshaw had one more thought on his mind.

"And also, no turnovers for Sam Darnold. That's huge!!"

In Bradshaw's defense, Darnold had an incredible game ... throwing for 346 yards, three touchdowns and completing nearly 70% of his passes -- so yeah, the former quarterback couldn't help but praise the guy.