Michael Strahan Freaks Out Over Halloween Prank On Live TV

Michael Strahan was a nightmare for quarterbacks during his playing days, but even defensive legends can fall for good old-fashioned Halloween pranks ... 'cause the Fox host was scared s***less on live TV!!

Strahan and the crew were talking ball ahead of Sunday's games ... debating which teams are currently the scariest in the league.

With Halloween just around the corner, the crew figured it was the perfect opportunity to scare Strahan -- and his reaction was priceless!!

Someone wearing a white mask and robe snuck up behind him, and he immediately freaked out the moment he saw the guy from out the corner of his eye. The gang couldn't help but get a laugh at his expense.

"What's wrong with you, man?!?!" Strahan yelled.

"Ay, you know what ... when I punch somebody in the face around here on national TV ..."

Fox posted the funny video on its Instagram ... and several NFL players, including Aaron Donald, trolled the Hall of Famer for his reaction.

"😂😂😂come on big dog hahahaha," Donald said.