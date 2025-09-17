All the Most Frightening Horror Movie Decor for Halloween

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Take your home to spooky town -- with some horror movie-themed Halloween decor!

Pay tribute to some of your favorite horror icons -- from Chucky to Ghostface, Pennywise to the Sanderson Sisters -- this year by letting them set up shop inside your house. Take a look ... if you dare!

What's your favorite scary movie ... decoration? This Split Halloween Ghost Face® Door Cover!

The iconic Ghost Face from Scream breaks through glass to get to slashing ... leaving visitors wondering what the heck went on inside your house as they approach. Just make sure any candy-hunters follow the rules of a horror movie ... or they may find themselves getting a phone call from you know who.

If you're cool with having one of the freakiest dolls known to humanity in your home -- or just an admirer of the classic Child's Play franchise -- Spirit Halloween Talking Chucky Doll is the perfect accessory for you!

While the doll moves and talks at will, this one should be able to keep its homicidal urges to a minimum ... as, to our knowledge, it's not actually possessed by a psychopathic serial killer.

If you like Beetlejuice, then you should get this LED Here Lies Beetlejuice Tombstone to show everyone how much you like Beetlejuice! Yes, we said it four times on purpose.

Though you may not be getting your hands on the actual iconic ghost with his famous green hair, and white and black outfit with this purchase, it's still a pretty cool way to welcome trick-or-treaters to your yard ... and makes for one helluva photo-op!

If you're a sucker for the adorably deadly Sam from Trick 'r Treat, then you can't go wrong with this Trick 'r Treat Lollipop Neon LED Light-Up Sign!

Show your love of Sam's favorite holiday with this sign, which is also sure to keep the kid-sized, kind of cute, killer demon -- and his fatally sharp lollipop -- far from your home.

If you're the kind of person who just likes to be left alone during Halloween, especially by the kids who are out knocking on all these doors asking for candy, this Halloween 3D Illusion Clown Doormat might act as a great deterrent.

On this doormat you get a really freaky optical illusion that, at first, looks like a storm drain -- while a killer clown hides underneath. Kids will float too ... right away from your house!

Whether you have a big mansion or a humble shack, this Disney's The Haunted Mansion Library Bust Statue is a spooky accessory to resurrect your Halloween vibes for this year.

This bust is here to glare at any visitor in the most ominous way. It's blank and spine-chilling stare is enough to make anyone's skin crawl! It's made of a sturdy polyresin material, with eyes that will follow you wherever you go.

Halloween is the perfect day to invite over, or even prank, your SISTAAAAAHHHS! If you got that reference then you would totally be a fan of this Hocus Pocus Light-Up LED Welcome Witches Wreath.

This Halloween, your house can be the epicenter of a wicked witch communion that is sure to bubble up some magical, deadly, and freaky potions for members dead or alive in the neighborhood to enjoy ... so long as they have the guts for it!

Whether you're Dr. Frankenstein's Monster or the Bride, don't pass up the opportunity to goth up your walls with these RoomMates UNIVERSAL Monsters Bride Of Frankenstein Giant Peel and Stick Wall Decals!

It's not just the Bride that you get with this deal, as the set also comes with skulls, gears, crows, pots, dead trees, and leaves, all monochrome and fully fitting for a Halloween vibe!