76ers' Adem Bona Pranked By Teammates, Car Filled With Popcorn!

Philadelphia 76ers forward Adem Bona learned the hard way to listen to his teammates ... 'cause his actions led to a car full of popcorn!!

The squad's veteran center, Andre Drummond, showed off the damage of the classic prank in a TikTok on Thursday -- Bona's Genesis was filled to the brim with some popped kernels ... and one of his tires was placed in front of his locker.

So, what did the 22-year-old do to deserve this?? Drummond claims Bona was told "to get off the table" and he needed to learn to "follow instructions."

Joel Embiid got a good kick out of it ... but it's unknown if he was in on the plan.

Luckily for Drummond and his teammate, Kelly Oubre Jr., the car was the perfect spot to hit for a post-practice snack ... as they grabbed a handful to fill their bellies.

Pranks like this are nothing new in sports, especially the NBA. Just last season, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson learned a hard lesson after forgetting to grab the team some donuts -- finding his whip overflowing with popcorn.

