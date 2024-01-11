'GMA' Host Michael Strahan's Daughter Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Play video content ABC

Michael Strahan came on his own show to share that his daughter was recently on the verge of brain cancer ... and it answers a lot about his on-air presence (or lack thereof) lately.

The ex-NFL'er/current 'GMA' host sat for a segment on the ABC program Thursday opposite his coworker Robin Roberts -- where he and his 19-year-old, Isabella, revealed she'd been receiving treatment lately for a malignant tumor found in her head dating back to October.

The cancer is known as medulloblastoma -- and in the package they aired ... Roberts goes into detail about the size of the tumor that was discovered by doctors ... noting it was about as big as a golf ball that was lodged in toward the base of her skull.

Once they discovered the tumor, Isabella underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai here in L.A. ... which is here Michael's daughter was attending college, at USC no less.

Once her father caught wind of everything ... he says he booked it to the West Coast -- Mike's normally working in NYC -- and he was by Isabella's side for a good long while ... which now explains his mysterious absence this past fall, when he was suddenly off the air.

The procedure to remove the mass appears to have been a success -- with the operation happening right around her 19th birthday -- and her recovery was long and arduous.

Now, though ... Isabella says she's doing much better as she continues to receive treatment -- including radiation, which has caused her to lose her hair. In February, Michael says she'll begin chemo as well. Of course, the whole journey has been stressful on the family.