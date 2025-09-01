Macklemore Home Invasion Suspect Arrested

Cops say they arrested the man who allegedly stormed Macklemore's house in a terrifying home invasion -- and the bust blew the lid off a pawn shop stash of stolen celeb goods.

According to KOMO News, Patrick Maisonet was taken into custody this week after a two-month investigation into violent robberies in the area. His arrest triggered a raid at a pawn shop where cops found thousands of dollars worth of alleged stolen items linked to multiple stars -- including former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

The pawn shop owner was hauled off on suspicion of trafficking stolen property.

Back in June, Macklemore's Capitol Hill home was hit. The rapper wasn't inside at the time but his nanny was caring for three young kids when two masked men broke in.

The suspects blasted her with bear spray, pinned her down, and demanded, "Where are the jewels, b****?" before looting the master bedroom of jewelry, watches, and shoes.

Turns out, Maisonet was already wanted ... prosecutors say he cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year while serving home detention for a 2023 home invasion.