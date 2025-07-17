Florida Man Tries to Force Woman Into Truck in Kidnap Attempt Video, Police Say

Play video content St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

A terrifying kidnapping attempt in Florida was caught on camera -- complete with the victim’s blood-curdling screams as she fought to escape!

Surveillance video released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows robbery suspect Theodore Michael Tundidor trying to shove a store employee into a pickup truck outside a St. Augustine Smoke Shop last month.

He manages to drag the woman to his truck ... but she fights like hell, slips free, and bolts before he can shove her all the way in.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Tundidor allegedly slipped behind the counter of the smoke shop and grabbed about $270 worth of merch, including hemp cigarettes and a vape ... the woman tried to block the suspect's exit, and that's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and dragged her outside.

A nearby Good Samaritan noticed the commotion and rushed over to help, calling 911. The suspect sped off in the truck -- which was stolen from a Jacksonville dealership, according to cops.

When Florida Fish and Wildlife officers saw Tunidor driving recklessly shortly afterward ... he tried to flee, but was quickly caught.