New Video Shows Daring Crypto Kidnap-Torture Victim's Escape in NYC

The alleged victim in the bizarre crypto kidnap-torture case is starring in yet another short film -- but this time it's no sex tape ... but rather a new video of his daring escape from the "House of Horrors" in NYC.

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of Italian entrepreneur Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan hightailing it down a sidewalk in Manhattan's posh Nolita neighborhood after he broke out of the townhouse his alleged captors, John Woeltz and William Duplessie, were renting. Cops say the three men were business partners in a Bitcoin venture.

The video -- dated May 23 -- starts off with a uniformed NYPD traffic enforcement agent strolling down the sidewalk, followed by Carturan -- clad in a black outfit with no shoes on -- frantically running up behind him.

Suddenly, the clip cuts to Carturan strolling up the block with the same traffic agent as they head back toward the townhouse. Carturan seems less stressed -- even calm -- as he walks with the agent, probably because he thinks he's with a cop. Technically, traffic agents are civilian NYPD employees who mainly write tickets.

As we reported, Carturan was fleeing the townhouse after police say Woeltz and Duplessie kidnapped and tortured him for 17 days. From May 6 to May 23, Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly beat, shocked and pistol-whipped Carturan to force him to turn over the password to his Bitcoin wallet worth millions, but he never did.

After Carturan dropped a dime on them, Woeltz (the "Crypto King of Kentucky") and Duplessie were arrested on charges of kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Both are currently stewing in jail without bond.

Meanwhile, TMZ published other videos and photos calling into question whether Carturan was held against his will at certain points, if at all.

In fact, the footage shows Carturan partying and having sex while seemingly having the time of his life. He's also pictured shirtless and smiling with a neck collar that's attached to a leash a woman is pulling ... simulating an S&M scene.