New Video of Alleged Crypto Torture-Kidnap Victim Partying, Having Sex

Sex parties and X-rated pranks -- not exactly kidnapping and torture, but new bombshell videos and photos reveal that kind of wild, bacchanalian atmosphere during the bizarre crypto kidnapping case that's landed John Woeltz and William Duplessie in jail.

TMZ obtained this footage showing their alleged victim -- Italian businessman Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan -- hanging out, grinning and frequently shirtless, with other partygoers inside the Manhattan townhouse Duplessie and Woeltz were renting.

Cops say the duo abducted and tortured Carturan from May 6 to May 23 to get him to turn over the password to his Bitcoin wallet worth millions. The suspects allegedly beat, shocked and pistol-whipped Carturan, but the new images -- captured around May 11 or 12 -- show him mostly smiling and engaged with several women.

One picture captures him shirtless and smiling with a neck collar that's attached to a leash a woman is pulling ... simulating an S&M scene. Two other women are sitting on a couch watching it all unfold, and there's another man on the couch, but his face is completely obscured by Carturan -- so, we can't tell if it's Duplessie or Woeltz.

Perhaps the most shocking video shows Carturan having sex with a woman in a bedroom ... when an unidentified man barges in to press a pink sex toy against Carturan's butt.

Other clips show Carturan talking about cutting cocaine with baking soda, and sleeping on a couch near 2 other people ... one of whom has a large knife on his lap. There's also a vid of Carturan on his knees as a woman gently pulls at his leash.

Another pic shows the Italian investor sitting in a wheelchair, sipping a drink and eating a sandwich, while the Blake Lively flick, "Another Simple Favor" is projected on the wall behind him.

While none of the images show Carturan in distress, that doesn't mean it didn't happen at some point. We're told this footage was all captured within a 2 or 3-day period during the nearly 3 weeks Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly held Carturan against his will.

TMZ previously posted another outrageous scene -- recorded May 11 at 1:45 AM -- of Carturan tied to that wheelchair with his hands free to cook crack cocaine in an air fryer ... at least 2 other people in the room watch and laugh.

As we've reported, Woeltz and Duplessie are being held without bail after prosecutors charged them with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. These images seem to call into question whether, or for how long, Carturan was held against his will.