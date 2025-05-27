Crypto Torture Suspects Threw Extravagant Bashes at Recently Rented Swanky Townhouse

The "Crypto King of Kentucky" suspected of torturing a man for weeks inside a lavish multimillion-dollar townhouse hosted extravagant parties there ... and it seems he didn't raise any red flags when landing the swanky SoHo rental, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... John Woeltz and William Duplessie are currently in custody for allegedly torturing Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan to get access to his crypto fortune ... until the Italian citizen finally made his escape and told police everything.

Multiple sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Woeltz started living in the Manhattan townhouse on March 17 … with a rent amount of $75K - $90K a month.

And he seemed worthy of his regal crypto title ... TMZ learned he had to pass a credit check, rental history check, and confirmation of funds – proof of income 40 times the amount of the rent – all of which need to come back perfect, especially for the super high-end real estate.

Once they staked the impressive joint as their new crypto bro pad ... John and William would allegedly party for days on end ... and the Don Julio tequila was always flowing and the food was next-level swank -- which included constantly ordering from Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu, and Cipriani’s.

They always had security at the townhome ... and they never had butlers, which is contrary to other reports.

The point of all of this brash peacocking, we're told, is John and William were going balls-out to socially climb in the NYC scene -- and they had people around them working overtime to get them into the best venues and parties.

The duo -- when not allegedly torturing Carturan in the basement -- were always pushing to be in the ritzy NYC mix ... and they recently attended a Met Gala after-party. In April, they attended the Save Venice Gala at the Plaza Hotel.

The pair also frequented The Box nightclub regularly ... and would often bring girls home to join in their hardcore partying.

But don't get it twisted ... we're told both guys were totally obnoxious, not at all the life of the party, and it actually sucked to be around them ... but people kept showing up for the free alcohol, drugs and the lifestyle.