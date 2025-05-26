Crypto Torture, Kidnapping Suspect's Bathrobe Came Undone During Arrest
The man suspected of kidnapping and torturing an Italian man over a crypto dispute suffered his own indignity when he was arrested -- his bathrobe came undone.
Photographer and street vendor Ciaran Tully was minding his own business Friday when John Woeltz was removed from his fancy NYC apartment wearing only a robe.
As he was escorted down the stairs, Tully says his robe came undone, so cops spared him the embarrassment and bundled him back up.
Woeltz -- a 37-year-old man from Kentucky -- was arrested Friday in New York City after an unidentified Italian man had escaped from his apartment, flagged down a cop and told the harrowing story of being held captive for 2 weeks.
Woeltz reportedly was trying to get the Italian man's password to his crypto account and used brazen tactics to get his way. He was also allegedly tased while his feet were in water and threatened with an electric chainsaw.
A woman was reportedly taken into custody as a possible accomplice, but the D.A. declined to file charges pending a further investigation.
As for Woeltz, Tully says he's disgusted that the guy allegedly did this over money. As Tully said, if he could afford to rent the apartment for $40K a month, he didn't need money that badly to do what he's accused of doing.