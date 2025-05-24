Full Arrest Video of Cryptocurrency Investor Accused of Torture

Play video content

The cryptocurrency investor who allegedly tortured a man for two weeks in a New York City apartment was arrested in just a bathrobe ... and, TMZ has obtained video of the whole shocking scene.

John Woeltz -- a 37-year-old from Kentucky -- was arrested Friday in New York City after cops say a man told a police officer Woeltz had kept him trapped in a SoHo apartment for weeks.

Officers responded to the house ... and pulled Woeltz from it in nothing but a bathrobe -- without even shoes on.

While some of the arrest video has already made the rounds, we've obtained the clip in its entirety ... capturing officers marching him downstairs and patting down his robed body on the street.

Officers check his legs, buttocks and even inside his robes ... looking for any weapons or other contraband on his person. They don't seem to find anything.

John is then whisked away ... and, as we told you, he later emerged from New York City precinct in handcuffs.

Prosecutors allege Woeltz and a still-unapprehended suspect tortured a man beginning May 6 ... claiming they shocked him with wires, hit him multiple times with a pistol and dangled him over a ledge while threatening his life.

Woeltz has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.