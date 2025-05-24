From Child Stardom To Criminal Arrests, Haley Joel Osment Timeline

From child stardom to a troubled adulthood, American actor Haley Joel Osment's life has taken over the headlines -- and not just because of his exceptional acting skills, but also his misconduct and alleged illegal activity.

A day in the life of a child star may look like a glitzy walk in the park, but the flashing lights can be quite troublesome, and lead to cuffs and cop lights. Follow along as we take you down Osment's ups and downs ...

A Star Is Born

Born in 1988, Osment landed a Pizza Hut commercial in '93 ... and soon after made his feature film debut at just 5 years old, playing opposite Tom Hanks in the award-winning film "Forrest Gump."

In 1999, he starred alongside Bruce Willis in the renowned horror/mystery film "The Sixth Sense" and was nominated for an Oscar.

He continued his child acting career starring in popular films like "Pay It Forward" with Helen Hunt and Kevin Spacey ... and Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" with Jude Law.

First Run-In With The Law

By the time he was 18 years old, Haley experienced his first run-in with the law on July 20, 2006 -- after losing control of his 1995 Saturn, colliding with a brick pillar in an L.A. suburb around 1 AM. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a broken rib and a shoulder injury. Osment was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Headline Behavior

Over the years Haley kept his acting skills up -- with films like "Sex Ed," "Entourage," and "Almost Friends" ... but his name surfaced in the news for a February 2018 incident -- after he got very pissed about missing a flight out of Las Vegas.

Police were called after the actor began yelling and swearing at the gate agent's face. Police were called, but we were told Haley left the gate area before the officers arrived.

More Legal Troubles

The veteran actor was arrested for the 2nd time on April 8 in Mammoth Lakes, California -- after cops got a call just before 2 PM about an allegedly intoxicated individual at Mammoth Mountain resort.

Osment was booked for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance ... which cops sent to a lab to determine exactly what it was.

Sources familiar with the situation previously told us Haley was struggling after he lost everything in the Altadena wildfire in January, and had issues with insurance ... including a substantial denied claim.

Play video content 4/8/25

While in the back of a police car on his way to jail, he called his arresting officer a "Nazi" and an antisemitic slur ... at least according to police body cam footage.

Back To Reality

In May 2025 -- just a month or so after his Mammoth Lakes arrest -- Haley was seen in public for the first time since the arrest, walking his dogs in Los Angeles.