Haley Joel Osment Keeps a Low Profile in First Sighting Since Arrest

Haley Joel Osment's trying not to draw too much attention these days ... stepping out in an incognito ensemble in his first appearance since he used a slur while being arrested in Mammoth.

The actor took his dogs for a walk around the block Wednesday ... dark sunglasses covering his eyes and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap pulled low over his eyes.

He added a maroon polo, a gray jacket and black pants ... looking like any other normie out for a stroll instead of one of the biggest child stars of all time.

Osment's walk in L.A. this week marks his first sighting since he was arrested last month and berated the cops throwing the cuffs on him, firing a slur at one of them.

Remember ... Haley Joel was arrested last month for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance that cops are claiming is cocaine.

Body cam footage captured Osment's arrest ... during which he called the officers driving him to a jail a "f***ing Nazi" and a Jewish slur.

Haley Joel told us he's "absolutely horrified" by his language in the video ... admitting he was blackout drunk when he said it -- and would've copped to it sooner if he'd realized he'd used such offensive language.

Haley pointed to the difficult circumstances of the year -- having lost his house in the Eaton wildfire back in January -- but, added it's no excuse for his behavior.

