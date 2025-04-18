Haley Joel Osment Revealed Mammoth Trip Plans on Podcast, Trying to Give Sister Space

Went Up to Mammoth to Give My Sister Space ...

Play video content Three Questions with Andy Richter

Haley Joel Osment revealed his plans to go up to Mammoth Lakes, California for a much-needed vacation days before he was arrested earlier this month ... telling Andy Richter he wanted to give his loving sister a break from him and his dogs.

Here's the deal ... Osment chatted with Richter on his podcast "The Three Questions with Andy Richter" -- and, the two discussed Haley's house burning down in the Eaton Fire during L.A.'s January wildfires.

Play video content

The episode was published April 15, but it was recorded days before Osment was arrested -- and used a slur for a Jewish person -- in Mammoth on April 8 ... 'cause he actually says he's going up to the area with his dogs in the coming days.

When pressed on why he was going, HJO explains he's been living with his sister, Emily Osment, since the fires ... and, he's been trying to give her more space so he's not bugging her.

Haley says he and Emily have a great relationship ... but, Emily also needs her privacy -- and, he plans to be respectful of that by going to Mammoth, a popular mountain ski town, and then searching for a new place to live.

Of course, the trip didn't go as planned for Osment ... he was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Play video content

Body cam footage shows officers finding a bag of alleged cocaine on Osment ... with the substance appearing to be concealed in a $20 bill.