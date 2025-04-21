Haley Joel Osment Described as 'Intoxicated and Unruly' in 911 Call From Arrest

Play video content

Haley Joel Osment was described as "very intoxicated and unruly" in dispatch audio from his recent arrest at a California ski resort ... according to the 911 call placed by ski patrol.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, you hear a member of the Mammoth Mountain ski patrol tell the dispatcher Haley was out of control in the Chair 2 parking lot.

The patroller also says Haley's not being cooperative.

Cops ultimately responded and placed Haley in custody ... and he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public, and possession of cocaine.

In the body cam footage, you see the moment police discover the alleged cocaine -- it's folded up in a $20 bill -- and as Haley is being hauled off to jail you hear him call his arresting officer a "f****** Nazi" and a slur for a Jewish person.