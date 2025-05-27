Crypto Torture Suspect William Duplessie Poker-Faced During NYC Perp Walk

Play video content TMZ.com

William Duplessie just took his walk of shame -- getting perp-walked by NYPD outside a police station Tuesday in connection to one of the wildest crypto horror stories we’ve seen.

TMZ’s got the video ... the Swiss businessman looked dead serious and totally ignored the flood of media questions about his alleged role in the twisted SoHo torture plot as he was led to the car and got in.

Duplessie turned himself in to the NYPD Major Crimes Unit hours earlier -- becoming the second suspect in the alleged weeks-long abduction and torture of crypto investor Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan.

His alleged partner in crime, John Woeltz, was hauled out of a swanky SoHo townhouse last week -- barefoot, in a robe, and in cuffs.

Play video content 5/23/25

According to cops, the pair allegedly shocked Carturan -- their former partner in a business venture that went south -- as he was bound by his wrists, pistol-whipped him, dangled him over a ledge, and urinated on him -- all while demanding password access to his crypto fortune.

Carturan escaped on Friday with minor injuries, and flagged down a traffic officer for help.

Woeltz was charged with multiple felonies -- including assault, kidnapping, and weapons possession. His next court date is set for May 28.