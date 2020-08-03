Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers Reward

President Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar.

Help Asheville Bears, an animal rights group based in North Carolina, says it's offering $5,000 to find the folks responsible for slapping a Trump 2020 sticker on this bear's collar.

HAB calls the person responsible for the political statement is "cruel and heartless" ... and the group says this is the second black bear they know of with the Trump reelection campaign sticker.

The black bear was photographed by Asheville resident Sheila Chapman, and she says the animal was hanging out on her front porch when she snapped the pic. The sticker itself doesn't seem to be harming the animal, but it might have a hard time getting into the Democratic Convention.

Sheila thinks the bear is being tagged and tracked by The North Carolina Urban/Suburban Bear Study -- she claims she's seen bears with collars before in her neighborhood -- and says the sticker angered her and made her sad.

HAB seems to believe the person who effectively made the bear a walking Trump billboard might be someone involved in the study. Let's face it, ya don't see a lot of civilians walking up to wild bears ... with or without political agendas.

HAB is calling for a full investigation, and the bear study program told CNN its researchers don't condone people approaching bears for any reason.