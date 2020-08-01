Trump Supporters Tell BLM Protesters They're Attacking 'White Heritage'

Play video content Eddie Dorman/Facebook

A group of angry Trump supporters went on a tirade against a handful of black lives matter protesters, with the leader of the group declaring, "You're racist against my white heritage."

It's an ugly scene that played out in Keystone Heights, Florida, where 4 BLM protesters were across the street from the Trumpers. The group waving "Trump 2020" flags, along with some confederate flags, were taunting the protesters.

They claim the BLM protesters are racist, and then there's this. When the group learns one of the BLM protesters is holding a sign that says, "Start Healing," the leader of the group says in response, "We ain't hurt you yet, motherf***ers. We can get you something to heal up motherf***er real quick."