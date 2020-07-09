'Black Lives Matter' Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower in NYC

President Trump has "Black Lives Matter" all up in his face, metaphorically, as another giant yellow street mural is being completed outside Trump Tower on NYC's Fifth Avenue.

The street mural painting process began early Thursday morning, and a crowd has been gathering to watch. Mayor Bill de Blasio -- a longtime Trump nemesis -- is expected to take part in it at some point, so hard to say this isn't political.

It's unclear if there will also be a BLM protest, but it wouldn't be surprising ... as the project has been harshly opposed by the Prez.

As you may recall ... Trump blasted the plan for the mural last week in a series of tweets in which he said it would be "denigrating" to the luxury avenue and antagonize the NYPD.

He also accused Mayor de Blasio of hating and disrespecting police for supporting the BLM painting, which Trump referred to as a "symbol of hate."

The Mayor responded by saying ... "Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."