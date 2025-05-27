Alleged Crypto Torture Victim Seen Barefoot, Begging Cop for Help After Escape

The moment a Bitcoin trader finally escaped his alleged crypto hellscape was caught on surveillance -- and the footage is just as dramatic as it sounds.

In video obtained by NBC New York, Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan can be seen in a casual top and shorts, sprinting barefoot up to an NYPD traffic cop Friday afternoon … clearly distressed, clearly desperate, and looking like he just lived through a straight-up nightmare.

Cops say Carturan was allegedly held captive for nearly 3 weeks inside a SoHo townhouse by two ex-business partners, John Woeltz and William Duplessie, who allegedly shocked him with wires, pistol-whipped him, dangled him over a ledge, and even allegedly urinated on him -- all while trying to force him to cough up the password to his crypto fortune.

Carturan made it out with only minor injuries and flagged down a traffic cop -- which is seen in the clip.

Woeltz, the first suspect who was nabbed after the escape, was pulled barefoot and in a robe from the luxury townhouse on Friday and hit with a stack of felony charges, including kidnapping, assault, and weapons possession. He’s due in court May 28.

