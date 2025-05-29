Alleged Crypto Torture Victim Escapes From House of Horrors, Video Shows
New video has surfaced showing the alleged victim in the NYC crypto kidnapping case escaping from his house of horrors, where prosecutors say he was tortured for weeks.
CNN released an exclusive video of Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan dashing out of the basement of a Manhattan townhouse -- and running barefoot onto the sidewalk and down the street.
It's clear from the footage Carturan was trying to get away from someone or something because he's hightailing it outta there.
Two days ago, NBC New York released similar surveillance video capturing Carturan flagging down an NYPD traffic enforcement agent for help after his daring escape.
Two suspects -- John Woeltz and William Duplessie -- have already been arrested in connection with kidnapping and torturing Carturan — their business partner in a Bitcoin venture gone awry, according to police.
Cops say Duplessie and Woeltz lured Carturan to their townhouse on May 6 to force him to turn over his Bitcoin wallet password worth millions. But Carturan refused to give it up, so Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly tortured him for the next several weeks by using electric wires to shock him, pointing a gun at his head and hanging him over a banister at the top of a staircase.
Carturan managed to break away and flee the townhouse to safety last Friday. Police eventually arrested Woeltz — in his bathrobe — and Duplessie, charging them with assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon. Both are being held without bail.