Macklemore Dropped From Ed Sheeran Tour Amid Pro-Palestine Backlash

Macklemore is being sent home from Ed Sheeran's tour after catching major heat over his pro-Palestine onstage remarks ... and the show will go on without him.

Rolling Stone reports Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining tour dates ... after several venues allegedly told the tour they would not allow him to perform.

As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore caused a stir during Ed's MetLife Stadium stop earlier this month ... telling the crowd "Free Palestine" before performing his protest song "Hind's Hall."

The remarks sparked backlash, with the Israeli-American Council launching a petition demanding Macklemore be booted from the tour.

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Macklemore later defended his comments ... saying his criticism of Israel was not aimed at Jewish people and that his message was about peace and equal treatment.

Pink also got pulled into the controversy after reposting criticism of Macklemore, though she later clarified she was not personally calling for him to be fired.

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Now, according to Rolling Stone, Macklemore is officially out.