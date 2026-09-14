Boosie Badazz Details $600K Trump Pardon Deal on '60 Minutes'

Boosie Badazz is putting his $600,000 Trump pardon nightmare on national TV ... telling "60 Minutes" he thought dropping that kind of cash meant clemency was basically a done deal.

The rapper sat down for a "60 Minutes" investigation into so-called "pardon brokers" ... political operatives who charge huge fees while claiming they can get cases in front of President Trump.

Boosie Badazz says he paid pardon brokers $600,000 upfront. But he never got a pardon. https://t.co/uBiTNKcqjc pic.twitter.com/CkJd3E9cdl @60Minutes

Boosie says he handed Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl $600K upfront after being led to believe paying up would get him a pardon ... but no pardon ever came.

As TMZ previously reported, Boosie sued the pair in July ... claiming they made it sound like they had major pull in Trump's orbit and even told him at one point Trump had already signed off.

Boosie is now trying to claw back $300K ... claiming their deal called for half his money to be returned if the pardon fell through.

Burkman denied there was ever any refund agreement ... telling us "We tried very, very hard."

"60 Minutes" found Boosie was hardly alone in opening his wallet.

CBS secretly recorded Burkman and Wohl pitching another pardon seeker on a $300K effort involving events, influencers and members of Congress ... all aimed at getting Trump's attention.

The report says some pardon brokers are charging as much as $3 million. Burkman and Wohl denied doing anything improper ... and "60 Minutes" said pardon brokers aren't doing anything illegal.

The White House says anyone spending money to lobby for clemency is wasting it.