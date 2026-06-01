Boosie Badazz Charged With Felony Assault, Allegedly Hit Bouncer With Hookah Base

Update

9:15 AM PT -- Boosie Badazz's lawyer, Carl A. Moore tells TMZ ... "We plan to vigorously investigate and defend Mr. Hatch against these allegations --- we wish everyone would reserve any judgement and allow this case to pay out in court."

He adds, "Mr. Hatch was trying to defend his female relative who was being escorted out of the club by the security guard. He was trying to deescalate the situation. We're trying to obtain any surveillance from the club that will show what exactly happened."

Boosie Badazz is facing a felony charge for allegedly smashing a glass hookah base over a nightclub bouncer's head.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Boosie’s criminal charge stems from an alleged incident at Dome nightclub in Houston.

The Houston Police Department says security guard Edward Iglehart was clearing out the club at closing time on May 24 when he got into it with a female patron who wanted to use the bathroom.

Iglehart claims the female patron elbowed him in the face when he told her she couldn't use the bathroom because the club was closed ... and then he started escorting her out.

The docs say the patron then dropped her keys and phone in the process, so Iglehart bent down to pick them up. That’s when he says he “suddenly felt an object strike the top of his head,” and noticed blood starting to run down his face.

Iglehart claims he turned around and saw Boosie holding a broken glass hookah base, and believes the rapper smashed it over his head.

According to the docs, Iglehart was taken to St. Joseph Hospital … where he had 8 staples put in his head.

The club’s owners and promoters told HPD the woman Iglehart was escorting out is Boosie’s niece.

Boosie is expected to appear in Harris County court Monday ... and prosecutors are asking bail be set at $85K.