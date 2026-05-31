CIA Officer Busted With Gold Bars Has Ties To Trump's Deputy Defense Secretary

& Is Reportedly Linked To Trump's No. 2 at Pentagon

David Rush, the longtime CIA officer who was arrested for allegedly hoarding $40 Million in gold bars at his home, has been linked to President Donald Trump's No. 2 man at the Pentagon.

Rush used to work with billionaire Stephen A. Feinberg ... according to NBC News and The New York Times ... and that's notable because Feinberg is now Trump's Deputy Secretary of Defense.

A CIA officer for 17 years, Rush held a senior position inside the agency's Directorate of Science and Technology ... and he appears to have first come into contact with Feinberg during Trump's first term, when they were both reportedly on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Feinberg was the board's chairman ... and the board provided intelligence collection advice to the White House and spy agencies.

The Times reports some officials told them Rush and Feinberg were NOT close.

Rush was arrested earlier this month after the FBI said agents seized more than $40 Million worth of gold bars in a raid on his Virginia home. The feds also say they seized $2 Million in cash and a bunch of luxury watches, including Rolexes.

Rush reportedly claims the gold bars were for work-related expenses.