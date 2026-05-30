Donald Trump Tells Jaxson Dart 'Radical Left Lunatics' Are Jealous of Them

Don't Let It Get You Down!!!

Donald Trump says the left has been overtaken by the green-eyed monster ... penning a message to Jaxson Dart in which he says the QB shouldn't let it get to him.

POTUS shared a message to the New York Giants quarterback on Saturday ... thanking Dart for recently introducing him at a rally in New York earlier this month.

Trump acknowledges the "Radical Left Lunatics" are going after Dart ... but claims that's only because they're jealous.

DJT adds Jaxson's jersey became the most-sold jersey right after his appearance -- a rumor which has been going around the internet due to a social media satire account, not a verified fact -- plus, he's making millions ... so he shouldn't be upset.

He ends the message with, "YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House! President DJT."

POTUS might have poured his heart and soul out to the QB on Truth Social ... but we expect he won't hear back from Dart -- at least not publicly.

Play video content Video: Jaxson Dart Introduces Trump, Gets Massive Hall of Fame Shoutout

Remember ... Dart's teammate Abdul Carter took to social media to express his displeasure with Dart appearing at the rally -- and the two later had to have a private convo to hash it out.

This led to a larger discussion in the Giants locker room ... and, according to reports, the situation has been put to bed.