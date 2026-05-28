Jaxson Dart Speaks With Teammates After Trump Introduction Drama

Jaxson Dart had a meaningful chat with his New York Giants teammates about his recent visit with President Trump ... and by all accounts, it sounds like the locker room will now put the matter in the rearview mirror.

The second-year quarterback, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston all spoke during Wednesday's meeting, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport ... and the report states they were able to "work through it."

Dart introduced Trump at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York on Friday ... where he said it was an honor to welcome Nos. 45-47 to the stage. Trump returned the compliments ... calling Dart a future Hall of Famer.

His cameo initially didn't sit well with star pass rusher Abdul Carter ... who went to social media to say, ""thought this s*** was AI, what we doing man."

He later said the two were good after having a conversation.

Some talking heads were outraged by Dart's decision to appear at a Trump event ... claiming it would only divide the roster.

Play video content Video: Jaxson Dart Introduces Trump, Gets Massive Hall of Fame Shoutout