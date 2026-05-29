TikToker Reportedly Fired for Praying Pam Bondi Has ‘Worst’ Case of Cancer in History

A TikToker’s reportedly been sacked for praying that Pam Bondi is suffering from her thyroid cancer.

A user with the now-private account @glitterandcrossbones posted a video of herself praying to “Mega Lord Jesus” that the former Attorney General suffers and ends up with a hole in her throat, saying … “Please let Pam Bondi’s throat cancer be the worst case of cancer anybody’s ever seen.”

Tiktoker prays for Pam Bondi to suffer permanently from cancer.



How are we supposed to share a country with these people? pic.twitter.com/MVxXqbim52 @libsoftiktok

The internet seems to have identified her as an assistant vice president at Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, based on a screenshot of her supposed Facebook profile and her now-deleted Linkedin.

And on Friday, Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union announced on social media that an unnamed employee made “offensive comments” on TikTok, noting “the individual is no longer employed by Jeanne D’Arc.”