Kenzie Annis' Family Defends 'Love Island' Newbie Over Alleged Trump Posts

Kenzie Annis is heading to the "Love Island USA" villa this summer ... but some viewers are already trying to send her packing before it even begins.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native and recent nursing school graduate was announced Thursday as part of the cast for Season 3 of the hit dating show ... and it didn't take long for people to start digging through her social media history.

Among the posts making the rounds online are photos of Kenzie hanging out with friends who appear to be wearing MAGA attire ... and another alleged photo of her with a Trump flag in the background ... prompting criticism from some liberal fans before the season airs.

Kenzie's family is pushing back ... with her dad, Tim, telling TMZ his daughter is not a Trumper and the family is not either.